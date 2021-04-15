RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hertha Berlin team in isolation as trio test positive for Covid-19

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Hertha Berlin's Hungarian coach Pal Dardai, assistant coach Admir Hamzagic and Belgium striker Dodi Lukebakio have tested positive for Covid-19 and the team has been ordered into isolation, the Bundesliga club said Thursday.

Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai is one of a trio at the club who have tested positive for Covid-19

POOL

Hertha says the trio, who are symptom free, are quarantined at home.

Recommended articles

The rest of the squad and staff have been ordered to isolate together until April 28, and are allowed to leave their common quarters only for training and matches.

The period covers Hertha's away Bundesliga match at Mainz on Sunday, the home game againt Freiburg next Wednesday and the visit to bottom side Schalke on April 24.

"We will accept this challenging situation as a team and do everything together to be successful in the upcoming matches," said sport dirtector Arne Friedrich, who is training the team in place of Dardai.

ryj/hmn/gj

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Burnaboy becomes the first artiste to hit 100 Million streams on Boomplay

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]