Renard announced his team during an interview with seasoned journalist Juliet Bawuah of TV3.

Herve Renard who worked as Claude Le Roy co-assistant coach at the Black Stars during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations has coached several players on the African continent.

The 51-year-old after his job with the Black Stars became the head coach of Zambia and Ivory Coast and inspired them to the 2012 and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations triumphs, respectively.

Despite coaching another team full of stars in Morocco, Renard selected six Ghanaians namely Richard Kingson, John Mensah, Andre Ayew, Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan.

Herve Renard named Richard Kingson in the post and paraded Moroccan Medhi Benatia, Ghana’s John Mensah, Kolo Habib Toure of Ivory Coast with Moroccan Achraf Hakimi completing the list.

In central midfield Renard selected Yaya Toure and Michael Essien.

Whereas, in the attacking midfield role the Frenchman opted for Siaka Tiene, Sulley Muntari and Andre Ayew.

Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer Asamoah Gyan leads the attack.

Below the is the full list

Richard Kingson, Medhi Benatia, John Mensah, Kolo Habib Toure, Achraf Hakimi, Yaya Toure, Michael Essien, Siaka Tiene, Sulley Muntari, Andre Ayew, Asamoah

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew, Ivorian winger Gervinho and Moroccan playmaker Younes Belhanda had to settle for places on the bench.