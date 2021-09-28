RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘He’s thirsty but Kante Drinkwater’ – Fans create memes from names of footballers

Emmanuel Ayamga

What is football without the fans? And currently, all the 'filla' and banter has moved onto social media.

If it’s not supporters bantering over which player is better, then it’s another trolling a rival over the result of a match.

This week, though, it appears Ghana football Twitter is on the same page, with many creating memes from the names of footballers.

twitter.com

As easy as it might look, don’t play it down: It takes a lot of creativity to be able to pull off such interesting memes.

See some of the best memes created from the names of footballers below:

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

