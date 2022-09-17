'SON-thing Special' - Reactions as Spurs absolutely rip Ndidi and Iheanacho's Leicester City to shreds

However, one side came out battered and bruised at full-time as the sheer difference in quality was easy to see during the thrilling demolition.

The visitors opened the scoring after VAR awarded Youri Tieleman's a penalty as early as the 6th minute, with the 24-year-old Belgian slotting past Hugo Lloris to give his side the lead.

However, Spurs soon roared back into the game after Harry Kane found the back of the nets just two minutes later to level terms.

And soon after, Spurs completed the comeback with Eric Dier netting home in the 21st minute to change the game.

But Leicester would not go down without a fight, and in the 41st minute found the back of the net through James Maddison.

After a thrilling first half, both sides went into the break two goals apiece as fans expected more of the same in the second period.

And the fans got what they wanted with more goals raining down in a spectacularly one-sided second half.

Rodrigo Bentancur put Spurs in the lead just two minutes into the restart and Spurs continued to dominate proceedings until they extended their lead again after second-half substitute Heung-Min Son found the back of the net to give the home side a two-goal advantage.

The 30-year-old Korean absolutely compounded Leicester's woes and soon bagged a brace after an assist from Harry Kane in the 84th minute.

But Brendan Rodgers' men just had no answer to Spurs' attack and things soon got worse when Son once again found the back of the net two minutes from his brace to complete a remarkable second-half hat-trick and condemn the visitors to a resounding 6-2 annihilation at White Hart Lane.

Following the win for Spurs, fans have taken to social media to hail Heung-Min Son who was dropped from the starting XI by Antonio Conte on Saturday, having had a slow start to the new season.

The 30-year-old certainly didn't waste any time in reminding Conte of his quality as soon as he came on.

Fans have also hit out at Super Eagles star and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who was a fault for Spurs' third goal.