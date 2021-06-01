Hiring of new assistant coach means C.K Akonnor will be sacked soon - J.E Sarpong

According to the outspoken former coach, history has shown that whenever a technical director or a new assistant is hired for the senior national team, the substantive coach gets sacked.

Coach Sarpong said the appointment of Greveraars is the beginning of the end of Akonnor’s reign as Ghana coach.

“CK Akonnor should know that he will be sacked very soon because in Ghana when you’re told that either a technical director or an assistant coach is coming to assist you then you need to think about the sacking," he told Elubo based West FM.

"For David Duncan, I can see he will be a Scouting coach for the Black Stars or anything else,” he added.

Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming International friendly matches and also to finalize talks ahead of his appointment.