RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hiring of new assistant coach means C.K Akonnor will be sacked soon - J.E Sarpong

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former Great Olympics coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has disclosed that the hiring of a new assistant coach for the Black Stars is not a good omen.

Ghanaians raise questions over CK Akonnor’s latest Black Stars call-ups
Ghanaians raise questions over CK Akonnor’s latest Black Stars call-ups Pulse Ghana

He said the Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor should be wary of the appointment because it spells doom for him.

Recommended articles

According to the outspoken former coach, history has shown that whenever a technical director or a new assistant is hired for the senior national team, the substantive coach gets sacked.

Coach Sarpong said the appointment of Greveraars is the beginning of the end of Akonnor’s reign as Ghana coach.

“CK Akonnor should know that he will be sacked very soon because in Ghana when you’re told that either a technical director or an assistant coach is coming to assist you then you need to think about the sacking," he told Elubo based West FM.

JE Sarpong
JE Sarpong Pulse Ghana

"For David Duncan, I can see he will be a Scouting coach for the Black Stars or anything else,” he added.

Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming International friendly matches and also to finalize talks ahead of his appointment.

He will team up with C.K Akonnor and David Duncan in Cape Coast to prepare for the friendly matches.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Led by a pastor, Nigerians celebrate Chelsea’s Champions League win in churches

Nigerians celebrated Chelsea's Champions League title in the church (Facebook)

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding