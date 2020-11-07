Asante who plies his trade in the USL Championship was voted the Most Valuable Player in the league for the second consecutive year.

The former Berekum Chelsea midfielder polled 22% of the vote which was determined by team technical staffs, executives and a league-wide media panel.

READ MORE: List of Ghana Premier League coaches for 2020/2021 season

The 30-year-old bagged six goals to finish the season as the club’s third top scorer, behind Junior Flemmings with 14 and Rufat Dadashov with 11.

But he again emerged as the assist king for both Phoenix Rising Stars and the USL, with nine.

While Asante's 2020 season isn't as dominant compared to his 2019 MVP campaign the Ghana international continues to keep opposing defenses on its toes, leading the USL with 42 chances created, along with 52 shots and 23 shots on goal.

Asante is the second player to win the most valuable player award twice in the USL, joining Kevin Molino of Orlando City SC, who won the award in 2012 and 2014.

The USL Championship is a professional men's soccer league in the United States that began its inaugural season in 2011. It is the second-tier league in the United States.

Solomon Asante signed for Ghanaian Ghana Premier League club Berekum Chelsea at the beginning of the 2011–12 Ghana Premier League season. He was instrumental as the Berekum side reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Asante played for TP Mazembe and won numerous continental and local laurels: He won both CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup

Solomon Asante signed with Phoenix Rising FC of the United Soccer League on December 21, 2017.

On 16 May 2012, he was called up to the Ghana squad for two 2014 World Cup qualification matches against Lesotho national team and Zambia national team but was later dropped, due to concerns over his eligibility to play for Ghana.[10] He has since been cleared to play for Ghana.