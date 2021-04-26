RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hoffenheim join English clubs in anti-racism social media shutdown

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

English defender Ryan Sessegnon (left) is one of the Hoffenheim players who has had to deal with online racist abuse

English defender Ryan Sessegnon (left) is one of the Hoffenheim players who has had to deal with online racist abuse Creator: Marius Becker
English defender Ryan Sessegnon (left) is one of the Hoffenheim players who has had to deal with online racist abuse AFP

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim said on Monday they would be joining English clubs in boycotting social networks for three days next weekend as a protest against online racist abuse.

Recommended articles

From April 30 to May 3, Hoffenheim, who are currently 11th in the table, will freeze their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. 

"Social networks have unfortunately become a place to pour out frustration and hatred," said club media director Christian Frommert.

"It is time to engage actively in tolerance, respect and humanity." 

Two Hoffenheim players, Ryan Sessegnon and Diadie Samassekou, were recent victims of online racist abuse. 

The German outfit are joining the initiative with Premier League outfits, the three divisions of the Football League, the Women's Super League and the Women's Championship who will switch off their social media accounts from late Friday until early Monday. 

The action comes "in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football," the English bodies said in a joint statement on Sunday. 

On February 11, in an open letter to Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, English football officials called for action "for reasons of simple human decency". 

Twitter replied it did not intend to censor comments from anonymous accounts.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]