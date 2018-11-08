Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Hoffenheim snatch thrilling draw at Lyon to stay afloat in Champions League

Hoffenheim revived their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 as Pavel Kaderabek scored an injury-time equaliser to cap a dramatic comeback with 10 men and snatch a 2-2 draw at Lyon.

  • Published:
Kaderabek made the telling contribution in stoppage time play

Kaderabek made the telling contribution in stoppage time

(AFP)

Hoffenheim revived their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 as Pavel Kaderabek scored an injury-time equaliser to cap a dramatic comeback with 10 men and snatch a 2-2 draw at Lyon.

First-half strikes from Nabil Fekir and Tanguy Ndombele put Lyon in control at the Groupama Stadium, and Kasim Nuhu's sending off shortly after the restart left Hoffenheim with a mountain to climb.

But Andrej Kramaric gave the Germans hope, and Kaderabek popped up at the back post to stab in a dramatic leveller in the second minute of added time and extend Hoffenheim's debut group-stage campaign.

"We didn't realise that in a football match, nothing is ever finished," bemoaned Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart to RMC Sport.

"These are unacceptable errors to make at this level, when you're looking to qualify... It's so annoying to end up with a draw when we had the game in our hands."

Lyon slip three points behind Group F leaders Manchester City -- who thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium -- as they bid to qualify for the last 16 for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.

"We played a good match anyway, even if we don't leave with victory and we are disappointed," said Fekir.

"We must continue with the same state of mind we had before these two goals. There are still two games, nothing is done yet, and it's up to us to learn from this match."

But Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim are now only three points adrift of Lyon in third, and host bottom club Shakhtar at the end of the month.

"At 2-0, Lyon were full of confidence and we had lost all of ours," said 31-year-old coach Nagelsmann. "But, after the red card, for us it was double or quits."

Bizarre opening goal

Lyon took the lead in bizarre circumstances as Ferland Mendy's fierce drive against the post precipitated a frantic goalmouth scramble which ended with Fekir prodding in from just a couple of yards out.

It was a wide open game, much like the 3-3 draw between the teams in Sinsheim two weeks ago, and home goalkeeper Anthony Lopes made a magnificent save from Nico Schulz to deny the visitors an equaliser.

Lyon quickly went up the other end and doubled their advantage as Mendy powered forward again from wing-back and squared for the unmarked Ndombele to slot home with the aid of a big deflection.

It was the 21-year-old France midfielder's second goal in as many games against Hoffenheim, having previously only scored once in his Lyon career.

Hoffenheim were staring down the barrel of elimination when Nuhu was dismissed, but launched a stirring comeback play

Hoffenheim were staring down the barrel of elimination when Nuhu was dismissed, but launched a stirring comeback

(AFP)

Florian Grillitsch's long-range strike was just centimetres from giving Nagelsmann's away side a lifeline in the opening minute of the second half, but Kasim was given his marching orders for a second yellow card in the 51st minute.

Lyon missed chances to put the game to bed, though, with Jason Denayer seeing a goal ruled out for offside before Fekir fired straight at Hoffenheim 'keeper Oliver Baumann, and Kramaric set up a tense final quarter of the match with a low 25-yard strike into the bottom corner.

Memphis Depay wasted yet another chance to seal Lyon the three points as his low effort was palmed away by Baumann, and Kaderabek met Joelinton's free-kick in the dying seconds to make Lyon pay for their profligacy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Football: Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino Football Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino
Football: Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week Football Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week
Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil
Football: Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.
Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
Real Madrid's Argentinian interim coach Santiago Solari wants the job on a permanent basis.
Football Brave Solari making his own luck as Madrid revival continues
X
Advertisement