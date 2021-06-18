Hofmann, Klostermann miss Germany training, Gnabry returns

Neither Klostermann nor Hofmann were involved in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by world champions France in Germany's opening game, but Gnabry started and returned to training Friday after being given a day's rest.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Hofmann is struggling to shake off a knee injury picked up before the tournament and is not in contention for Saturday's Group F match at the Allianz Arena.

RB Leipzig right-back Klostermann is sidelined by a hamstring strain.

His injury settles the debate who should start at right-back against Portugal, with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich set to again be named on the right flank.

Kimmich, now a central midfielder for his club, has been moved back into defence for the European Championship, but with Klostermann sidelined, coach Joachim Loew now has no other option at right-back.