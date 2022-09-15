How a former Kotoko player committed suicide over marital issues

Speaking in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah, the ex-striker said the incident happened when Bonsu relocated to Germany following his retirement from football.

He disclosed that Bonsu was facing marital problems and the situation got worse when the German police asked him to leave the house for his wife.

Pulse Ghana

Debrah said while parking out of the house, Bonsu, who was popularly known as ‘Africa’ during his playing days, threw himself from the top floor of the storey building.

“His in-law’s house was close. The police had instructed Africa to leave the house for four days to see how the lady will behave,” Debrah narrated, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Silas came in to help. He is also a former Kotoko player. So they were packing his stuff. A policeman was present to supervise the whole thing.”

He added: “Africa will remove the stuff and pass it on to Silas who will put it down. The last item he removed, he watched Silas and looked down. The policeman had turned to look at the things. Immediately after he did that, Africa sneaked into the window and threw himself from the storey building which is quite tall.

“Africa once held a get-together so I was there. I stood in the hall and said that anyone who fell off the building was going to die. Little did I know that it was going to be Africa. He was a winger for Asante Kotoko.”

Meanwhile, Kotoko are set to host Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo in the second leg of their CAF Champions League qualifiers on Sunday.