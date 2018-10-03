news

Sassuolo’s European ambitions will be put to the test in the next round of Serie A matches when they tackle Napoli away from home, while Juventus will be favoured to continue their 100 percent record when they face Udinese.

The eighth round of matches in the Italian top flight season of 2018/19 opens on Friday night when Torino, who are likely to feature Ola Aina and Nicholas N’Koulou in defence, host Raman Chisbah’s Frosinone at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Saturday’s action kicks off at the Sardegna Arena with Cagliari at home to Orji Okonkwo’s Bologna (who are chasing a third win from their last four Serie A matches), before moving on to the Dacia Arena where William Troost-Ekong and Seko Fofana’s Udinese will welcome Juventus for an 18:00 CAT kick-off.

The Old Lady boast a 100 percent record thus far and will be targeting an eighth straight win to ensure they head into the upcoming international break safe in the knowledge that they have laid the perfect platform for the defence of their championship.

The night game on Saturday sees Empoli, who can call on Hamed Traore, Ismael Bennacer and Afriyie Acquah, looking to halt the newfound momentum of Roma when the teams meet at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Sunday’s early game could be dominated by in-form Ivorian attackers, as Christian Kouame (fresh from two assists last weekend) takes on compatriot Gervinho (three Serie A goals this term, including one last week) in the meeting of Genoa and Parma at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

Franck Kessie’s Milan will look to keep up their form when they host Chievo at the San Siro in one of three afternoon matches on Sunday (the others being Atalanta v Sampdoria and Lazio v Fiorentina) before Napoli play host to Sassuolo at Stadio San Paolo.

The match is set to feature many African stars, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Amadou Diawara on the side of the hosts, while the visitors in green and black can call on Kevin-Prince Boateng, Khouma Babacar, Alfred Duncan and Jeremie Boga.

And the African theme is set to continue into the last match of the weekend, as goalkeeper Alfred Gomis turns out between the posts for SPAL in their home clash with Kwadwo Asamoah and Keita Balde’s Internazionale. The Nerazzurri are fresh from three straight wins in Serie A and looking to underline their credentials as challengers to Juventus and Napoli.

Key match stats

Udinese v Juventus – Head-to-Head, all competitions

Matches played 46

Udinese wins 8

Juve wins 31

Draws 7

Lazio v Fiorentina – Head-to-Head, all competitions

Matches played 48

Lazio wins 27

Fiorentina wins 12

Draws 9

Napoli v Sassuolo – Head-to-Head, all competitions

Matches played 10

Napoli wins 5

Sassuolo wins 1

Draws 4