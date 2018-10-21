Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Wayne Rooney revealed Sir Alex Ferguson used the same tactic to beat Arsenal in every meeting.

Despite Manchester United holding a reputation for playing free-flowing, attacking football under Fergie, the former Red Devils captain, 32, insists they used a different approach when taking on Arsene Wenger's teams.

He said: "People talk about our team – especially in relation to Manchester United now – and say it was attack, attack, attack. But we actually weren't.

“A lot of games we played on the counter attack, drew teams into us and then broke with pace. We did it to Arsenal .

“It wasn't all 'let's just go out and attack' it was a bit more calculated against certain opponents which brought the best out of myself.

“We had the team built to hit teams on the break and we were devastating at it.”

And the tactic generally worked. Rooney played in 24 Premier League clashes against Arsenal, winning 12 and losing just six.

The standout victory was the 8-2 hammering at Old Trafford in August 2011, with a pair of free-kicks and a penalty to complete the treble.

Rooney was keen to quash suggestions of Jose Mourinho's current side being boring and defensive by confirming United under Ferguson could play a defensive game and catch Wenger's side on the counter.