Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in every clash

Wayne Rooney revealed Sir Alex Ferguson used the same tactic to beat Arsenal in every meeting

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Wayne Rooney revealed Sir Alex Ferguson used the same tactic to beat Arsenal in every meeting.

READ ALSO: Lopetegui the fall-guy for wider malaise at Madrid

Despite Manchester United holding a reputation for playing free-flowing, attacking football under Fergie, the former Red Devils captain, 32, insists they used a different approach when taking on Arsene Wenger's teams.

play Rooney says that Ferguson would adopt a counter-attacking style against the Gunners

 

He said: "People talk about our team – especially in relation to Manchester United now – and say it was attack, attack, attack. But we actually weren't.

“A lot of games we played on the counter attack, drew teams into us and then broke with pace. We did it to Arsenal .

“It wasn't all 'let's just go out and attack' it was a bit more calculated against certain opponents which brought the best out of myself.

“We had the team built to hit teams on the break and we were devastating at it.”

play A classic example of the quick counter was in the 2008 Champions League semi-final, finished by Cristiano Ronaldo

 

And the tactic generally worked. Rooney played in 24 Premier League clashes against Arsenal, winning 12 and losing just six.

The standout victory was the 8-2 hammering at Old Trafford in August 2011, with a pair of free-kicks and a penalty to complete the treble.

Rooney was keen to quash suggestions of Jose Mourinho's current side being boring and defensive by confirming United under Ferguson could play a defensive game and catch Wenger's side on the counter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Saudi Arabian Prince to make £4 Billion takeover bid for Man United Saudi Arabian Prince to make £4 Billion takeover bid for Man United
These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will miss These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will miss
Football: "Fair decision" says Hertha coach as VAR denies son and team late penalty Football "Fair decision" says Hertha coach as VAR denies son and team late penalty
Football: Immobile lifts Lazio into contention as plucky Parma foiled Football Immobile lifts Lazio into contention as plucky Parma foiled
Football: Lopetegui the fall-guy for wider malaise at Madrid Football Lopetegui the fall-guy for wider malaise at Madrid
Football: Tributes for former top Asian football official Velappan Football Tributes for former top Asian football official Velappan

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 Stephen Appiah’s goal features in UEFA Champions League Friday flashbackbullet
3 Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media kingbullet
4 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to hit 400 goals in...bullet
5 This is how much Barcelona is supposed to pay for Neymar’s returnbullet
6 Football Ronaldo celebrates landmark goal but Juve's perfect...bullet
7 Football Chelsea v Man United: 3 things we learnedbullet
8 Football Barca victory tarnished as injured Messi set to...bullet
9 These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCONbullet
10 Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo...bullet

Top Videos

1 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
4 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
5 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
6 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
7 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World Cup...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal...bullet
10 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet

Football

Despite Honda being in the thick of the action, there was no way back for the reigning champions Melbourne Victory
Football Japan's Honda on target as A-League season kicks off
Alexandre Lacazette and his Arsenal team-mates face a hectic week
Football Emery's Arsenal face gruelling week
Thierry Henry endured a miserable first match as a head coach
Football Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10
Lionel Messi will miss the Clasico against Real Madrid and the Champions League double-header with Inter Milan
Football Messi to miss three weeks after fracturing right arm
X
Advertisement