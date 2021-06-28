How former MP Titus Glover led jama on the streets after Hearts’ win over Kotoko

On Sunday, the Phobians recorded a narrow 1-0 win over bitter rivals Kotoko to open a three-point gap at the top of the Ghana Premier League table.

A solitary second-half strike from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was enough to secure a priceless victory for the Accra-based side.

In a half-full stadium, Hearts took a major step towards ending their decade-long trophy drought, to the delight of their thousands of cheering fans.

Titus Glover, who is a staunch fan of Hearts, joined in the celebration by initiating a jama session on the streets.

In a photo that has gone viral, the former lawmaker is spotted holding a Hearts-branded stool while celebrating the club’s huge win.

Behind him were several other fans of the Phobian fraternity, who were equally involved in the jama session.

Meanwhile, Hearts have now moved three points clear of Kotoko on the league table, and boosted their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 11 years.