How Ghanaian players abroad fared over the weekend

news

Mahatma Otoo and Bernard Tekpetey continued their top form by finding the back of the net over the weekend.

Daniel Amartey is enjoying good moment at Leicester City and once again he proved it in their win at Newcastle, playing all the 90 minutes.

Mahatma Otoo is flying high in the Turkish second tier league, hitting the back of the net for Balikesirspor in their win over Altay.

Former Schalke O4 striker Bernard Tepketey in registered a goal in third week running for SC Paderborn 07 when they beat Aue 1-0.

READ MORE: Five Ghanaian players with university degree

Christian Atsu was played full throttle as Newcastle suffered a 0-2 defeat to Leicester City. The Ghanaian midfielder had a difficult time in the game.

Andre Ayew played the full 90 minutes in Fenerbache’s 3-0 defeat in the Turkish Super Ligue.

Andy Yiadom was effective in Reading’s 2-2 draw ford against Brentand he played the full 90 minutes

Kevin-Prince Boateng played full throttle for US Sassuolo in their 4-1 home defeat against AC Milan. While Alfred Duncan was sidelined by injury.

Thomas Partey came on in the 69th minute to stabilize the Atletico Madrid’s midfield in their goalless against Real Madrid.

Emmanuel Boateng lasted full throttle for UD Levante when they won 2-1 against Deportivo Alaves. Mubarak Wakaso was an unused substitute for Alaves. Raphael Dwamena on the other hand was not part of the victors match day team. Patrick Twumasi was also left out of the losers matchday team.

READ MORE: Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiah

Bernard Tepketey scored in the third week running for SC Paderborn 07 when they beat Aue 1-0. Christian Adjei Antwi came on to play 28 minutes for the victors.

Trio Rashid Sumaila, Ibrahim Tanko and Richmond Boakye Yiadom were left out of Red Star Belgrade squad for their 2-1 win over Mladost.

Lumor Agbenyenu was once again left out Sporting Lisbon squad as they defeated Maritimo 2-0 at the Estadio Jose Averlade.

Thomas Agyapong played 84 minutes for Hibernian in their 1-0 win at St. Mirren.

Majeed Ashimeru played 84 minutes for St. Gallen when they won 2-1 against Grasshoppers.

Baba Abdul-Rahman was left out of Schalke matchday squad that won 1-0 against Mainz 05. Issah Abass was also not part of the losers squad.

Derrick Luckassen was not included in Hertha Berlin squad that shocked Bayern Munich 2-0 at home.

Kasim Nuhu missed TSG Hoffenheim 2-1 home loss to RB Leipzig through injury.

Edwin Gyasi was introduced in the 63rd minute for CSKA Sofia as they were pipped 1-0 at home by Levski Sofia.

Bernard Mensah played 79 minutes for Keyserispor when they lost 2-0 at Be?ikta?. Asamoah Gyanwas an unused substitute for the losers.

Patrick Agyemang played full throttle and scored in Richmond Kickers’ 3-2 loss to North Carolina, Oscar Umar also played 90 minutes while Christopher Osei-Owusu warmed the bench for the losers.

Ebenezer Ofori played 90 minutes for New York City FC in their 2-1 loss at Minnesota United. Kwame Awuah was an unused substitute for the losers while Abu Danladi missed the action for the victors through injury.

Rabiu Mohammed played 84 minutes for FK Anzi Makhackala in their shocking 2-1 win over Zenit St. Petersburg.