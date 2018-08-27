Pulse.com.gh logo
How Ghanaian players fared in five major European leagues.


Kevin-Prince Boateng was the only Ghanaian who scored in the five major European leagues.

The 31-year-old gave Sassuolo a match needed point when he scored a late minute goal from the spot kick in their 1-1 draw against Cagliari.

Below is a list of Ghanaian players in the major European leagues and how they fared over the weekend.

Daniel Amartey

He played the entire 90 minutes as Leicester City snatched a 2-1 victory at Southampton. He was on top of his game, unlike his poor showing in the Premier League opener against Chelsea.

Jeffery Schlupp

The winger cum defender tasted 75 minutes of play and was replaced by Max Meyer.

Christian Atsu

The Ghanaian winger was an unused substitute in Newcastle 0-1 defeat against Chelsea at home.

Kwadwo Asamoah

The Ghanaian midfielder lasted 72 minutes and had to be substituted for picking up a knock. Inter Milan poor start to the season continued and they could only settle for a 2-2 draw against Torino, after losing their opening day fixture at Sassuolo.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

The former AC Milan's forward first goal for The Black and Greens saw the club pick a point in Sunday's league tie.

A last-gasp penalty by Kevin-Prince Boateng won a point for Sassuolo in Sunday's away clash with Cagliari in the Italian Serie A.

It came in stoppage time to force a 2-2 draw in the match.

Alfred Duncan

The Ghanaian midfielder played in the heart of Sassuolo’s midfield. He had full throttle as Sassuolo managed a two all draw against Cagliari.

Nicholas Opoku

The former Berekum Chelsea defender was introduced by Udinese in the 90 minute to help strengthen the defence of the hosts in their 1-0 win against Sampdoria.

Afriyie Acquah

The former Sampdoria midfielder lasted for 73 minutes. He was replaced by Ismael Bennacer as his side Empoli suffered a 2-1 defeat against Genoa.

Patrick Twumasi

The 24-year-old was thrown into the game in the 87 minute to salvage a point for Deportivo Alaves, but his impact wasn’t enough as they drew goalless draw against Real Betis.

Mubarak Wakaso

He played the entire duration of the game for Deportivo Alaves. He was shown the yellow card for foul play.

Majeed Waris

The workaholic striker was introduced by Nantes in the 46 minute to replace Abdoulaye Dabo when his side drew one all against Caen.

Kasim Nuhu

The Ghanaian defender was one of the defenders who were selected to feature for Hoffenheim in a three back defence. Bayern Munich hammered them 3-1. Nuhu was substituted in the 67 minute.

Football

World Cup goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev will miss Russia's first two Nations League matches.
Football Akinfeev and Smolov out of Russia's squad to face Turkey and Czech Republic
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah was again Liverpool's goal-scoring hero in a 1-0 victory over Brighton.
Football African players in Europe: Salah's goal run continues
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored twice Sunday as Real Madrid get used to life without Ronaldo
Football 'No Ronaldo no problem' insists Real coach Lopetegui
Bastian Schweinsteiger trained with Chicago Fire in Munich on Sunday to prepare for his farewell match at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Tuesday, when he will play a half for both clubs.
Football Schweinsteiger expects tears on his Bayern farewell