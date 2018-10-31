How Ghanaians reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban from FIFA

news

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is once again in the news after he was handed a lifetime ban by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

On Tuesday evening, the world’s football governing body announced that Nyantakyi has been banned from all football related activities for life.

Also, a fine of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on the Wa All Stars owner as part of sanctions handed to him by FIFA.

The ban stems from an undercover documentary premiered by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in June.

In the said exposé, Nyantakyi was captured together with 77 other Ghana football officials and referees accepting ‘cash gifts’ in contradiction to FIFA’s rules.

Ghanaians have since taken to Twitter to air their views on the lifetime ban handed to Kwesi Nyantakyi.

