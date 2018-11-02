Pulse.com.gh logo
Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi to FIFA

Deputy Attorney General (AG), Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has completed its investigations on former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kwasi Nyantakyi

Former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi

It has been revealed that the Government of Ghana played a key role in providing evidence which led to the ban of former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi by FIFA.

Nyantakyi has been in the news in the past few days after he was banned and also fined for breaching three of FIFA’s Code of Ethics.

The world’s football governing body released a statement on Tuesday announcing that the Wa All Stars owner has been banned from all football related activities for life.

In addition, the lawyer cum football administrator has also been fined an amount of CHF 500,000 (GH₡2.4million) by FIFA.

This comes after Nyantakyi was captured receiving a “cash gift” to compromise his position in an exposé by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The swiftness of the ban from FIFA sparked a mini debate among the public, with certain quarters claiming the government has done very little on its part to prosecute Nyantakyi.

However, speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Deputy Attorney-General Godfred Dame, said FIFA, relied on government’s work to ban the disgraced football administrator.

According to him, government sent a six-page letter to FIFA detailing work done on Nyantakyi’s alleged corrupt acts which were exposed by Anas.

He explained that there were as many as 12 email correspondences between government and FIFA before the lifetime ban was announced.

Meanwhile, the Dzamefe Commission report, which captured details of misdealing by football officials during the 2014 Wold Cup, was also sent to FIFA, he said.

Below are copies of the documents that the government shared with FIFA:

play

