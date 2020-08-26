The ex-Egyptian international, Mohamed Abou-Treika, broke the deadlock in the ninth minute from the spot after Osama Hosni was clipped by the goalkeeper in the area.

Shawki put Ahli two up in the 11th minute when he connected to an inch-perfect cross from Abou-Treika to head home.

The African champions capitalized on the visitors’ poor form to apply more pressure and ended Kotoko’s hope of any comeback with two more goals.

Abou-Treika headed into the path of the darting Hosni who fired the third into the top corner in the 17th minute

Angolan striker Flavio stretched the scoreline just two minutes later with a close-range shot.

Ahly looked satisfied with the big victory in the second-half during which they had only one chance in the 57th minute with Abou-Treika’s half-volley hitting the woodwork.

Mark Adu almost scored the consolation goal for Kotoko seven minutes from time when he rounded Wael Gomaa but fired against the crossbar with the goal at his mercy

The victory put Ahli in charge of Group A with seven points, three ahead of second-placed Kotoko before Sfaxien clash against JS Kabylie takes place later on Saturday.

Asante Kotoko were then coached by Emmanuel Afranie.