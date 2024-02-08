Switzerland Check: How Ati-Zigi, Barnieh, other Ghanaian players are faring in the Super League

The Super League also served as a career boost for several Ghanaian players. For example, Kasim Adams Nuhu, who became champion for the first time in 32 years with BSC Young Boys and then moved to the German Bundesliga.

Raphael Dwamena, who tragically passed away in 2023, was on the verge of a move to the Premier League after great performances at FC Zurich – but failed due to his heart problems and later went to Spain.

Or Samuel Inkoom, for example, who matured into an important national team player at FC Basel. Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi also became an international in Switzerland and currently plays for the Swiss team FC St. Gallen.

But what do his performances actually look like after his return from the AFCON? And how are the other Ghanaians playing in the league?

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

The goalkeeper is one of six Ghanaian players in the Swiss Super League and probably the best known. Ati-Zigi was named best goalkeeper of the season last season and is still going well this season, although perhaps not quite as firmly. The 28-year-old has played three games since returning after the AFCON exit.

In the first game against Lugano, he had to make four saves. As his team played almost the entire game short-handed due to a controversial red card, he couldn't really be blamed.

However, he was not convincing with his feet, not even getting 50% of his balls to a teammate. Shortly before the end, he was shown a yellow card. In the other two games against Geneva and Lucerne, Ati-Zigi conceded a total of three goals.

He can't be blamed for that, but there were no noteworthy saves either. Next weekend, Ati-Zigi and St. Gallen will face FC Basel.

Daniel Afriyie

The 1.65m striker moved from Hearts of Oak to FC Zurich in January last year. Since then, he has made 26 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The club from Switzerland's largest city is currently in a slump in form after a good first half of the season - partly because the strikers are hardly scoring any goals.

The 22-year-old has been criticised by fans and the media on several occasions in recent weeks, as his two goals were scored months ago (two goals against Lugano in August).

Many people also wonder whether Afriyie really has the level for the top Swiss league. FC Zurich plays a derby against GC this weekend - let's see if Afriyie suddenly becomes a fan favourite after a difficult few weeks in Switzerland’s biggest city.

Emmanuel Essiam

The centre midfielder moved from Berekum Chelsea to FC Basel in January 2022. The 20-year-old, who is regarded as a great talent, has not yet been able to establish himself there and was loaned to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, another Super League club, in September 2023. He played nine games for the newly promoted club before suffering a serious shoulder injury.

Essiam is currently undergoing recovery work following surgery, but is unlikely to feature again this season.

Jonas Adjetey

Like Essiam, the centre-back also moved from Berekum Chelsea to Basel. However, with one exception, he had previously played for Berekum's second team. Adjetey is facing exactly the same scenario in Basel, having played just two games for the first team, but 25 games for the second team in the third-highest Swiss league. At the moment, however, it looks as if the 20-year-old will be carefully introduced to the professional team.

Musah Nuhu

In August 2018, Nuhu made the leap from the West African Football Academy to Europe. At FC St. Gallen, where he is teammates with Ati-Zigi, he did not yet make his breakthrough. In July 2022, he was loaned to Norwegian club KuPS for six months. His time in eastern Switzerland was also marked by numerous injuries, and in his five years at FC St. Gallen, he made just 39 appearances for the first team. So far this season, he has only made two appearances for the U21 team. Time for a new challenge soon?

Samuel Alabi

The 23 year old left Dreams FC for Israel in 2019 as an uprising star. Just one year after his arrival in the Middle East, he then moved to FC Lucerne in Switzerland's top division. He was never able to establish himself there and was loaned back to Israel for six months in 2022. Last July, the attacking midfielder was loaned out to FC Baden in the second-highest Swiss league, but unfortunately injured his ACL after just four minutes. Since then he has been out with a torn cruciate ligament and is working on his return.

Isaac Pappoe

The centre midfielder was loaned to the second-highest Swiss league last August from FC Ashdod in Israel. He has been a regular at FC Aarau since the beginning and has impressed with his performances. In 15 games, he contributed one goal and two assists. Pappoe will return to FC Ashdod at the end of June, but it is quite possible that the Israeli league will not be the end of his career.

David Acquah

The 1.92m tall centre-back moved to Israel from Pudu Mighty Jet in 2019. He played for a total of three different clubs before becoming unemployed last August. Since Tuesday, Acquah is also under contract with FC Aarau in the second-highest Swiss league. Can the 22-year-old give his career another spin? We'll keep you updated!