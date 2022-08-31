Confusing tactics, lacklustre performances and poor results - is the end near for Tuchel at Chelsea?

The defeat is Chelsea’s second of this season already and poor nature of their performances thus far is a big cause for concern.

Top players are underperforming and the team looks disjointed despite spending over €200 million and serious questions have to be asked of the manager.

Thomas Tuchel’s mistakes

Chelsea’s German tactician has been uncharacteristically poor with his team selection and in-game decisions which has prompted doubts over his ability to keep on leading this team.

Tuchel’s insistence on sticking to the 3-4-3 formation (and its many other variations) despite not having the midfielders to fully execute the idea.

The Chelsea boss continues to use players like Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek etc out of position rather than switch to a formation that suits his squad.

His insistence on playing without a striker while keeping Armando Broja on the bench is a key example of Tuchel’s blind stubbornness which may have already coast him his job under previous ownership.

Winning the Champions League in 2021 has done wonders for Tuchel’s job security so far but more importantly for him, Chelsea’s new owners are not as trigger-happy as Roman Abramovich who famously fired a manager months after winning the Champions League.

Fix up or get fired

However lenient Todd Boehly and the rest of the Chelsea bigwigs are, they would eventually be forced into action if this continues much longer.

Tuchel needs to become more proactive by making the right decisions as early as possible rather than being reactive when things go wrong for Chelsea.

The German manager needs to stop his strange infatuation with the clearly underperforming compatriot Kai Havertz.

Havertz has started all five games for Chelsea so far this season with no goals or assists or even any good performance so far.

Along with Mason Mount, both players appear to be guaranteed an automatic spot in the team regardless of performance.

Tuchel’s loyalty to underperforming staters while denying other players opportunities could ultimately prove to be his end as Chelsea boss.

Its no secret that Chelsea have been in the hunt for a new centre forward as they are currently deficient in that position.

But in the meantime, Thomas Tuchel has to learn to trust Armando Broja, the only centre forward in the current Chelsea first team.