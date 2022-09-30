How ‘Play The Game’ is redefining social media use for footballers and brands

For athletes, companies and people looking to build a solid brand, though, social media is no longer a luxury but a necessity. That is where ‘Play The Game’ comes in.

Founded by Emmanuel Whajah, the agency is made up of category experts who work horizontally across the business to enable premium experiences along the user journey.

As a photographer and videographer, Whajah has worked with several big brands across the globe and it is his experiences from these projects that form the basis for the uniqueness of his agency.

Whajah’s catalogue includes working with Les Twins, Keke Palmer, Rita Ora, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Eric Bellinger and Jorja Smith.

Brand-wise, he has also worked with Nike, Puma, Universal Music Group, Live Nation, and Hennessy. Currently, Play The Game has some footballers on its roster, too, whose images and brands on social media have significantly improved in recent months.

Talk of Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh. The Freiburg man is one of the most active Black Stars players on social media. He regularly posts video content before and after matches to connect with his fans and followers.

Pulse Ghana

And this is because he is signed on to Play The Game, who are in charge of producing all the content that goes on the footballer’s social media pages.

Other footballers who work with the agency are West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer and FC Koln midfielder Kingsley Schindler, while many more are in the process of signing on.

“With the same dedication we are supporting the biggest brand moments, translating the brand ambition into experience directions that empowers brand messaging and commerce on our digital touchpoints,” Whajah said in an interview with GQ earlier this year.

“So athletes will always be delivered with high quality and up-to-date content that fits in the social media trends. Building a strong personal brand and lifting the market value.”

Pulse Ghana

Play The Game’s most recent work focuses on a new campaign shoot with Nike that features Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.