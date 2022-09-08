How Queen Elizabeth’s death will affect football

The Queen passed away at 96 years of age having ruled over the United Kingdom for 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in the history of the British empire.

Tributes have been pouring in and football isn’t exempt from paying homage to the dearly departed Queen.

Football stands still for the Queen

The Queen’s passing was confirmed at 6:30 pm, while Arsenal were at half-time in their Europa League game away at Zurich.

The second half of that game resumed with both teams observing a moment of silence, the same went for Manchester United whose game against Real Sociedad kicked off after the news had been made public.

Old Trafford came to a standstill before kickoff between Manchester United and Real Sociedad and the atmosphere was full of emotion.

Premier League clubs have responded to the news by changing their logos on social media to black and white and posting condolence messages as well.

Premier League games could be postponed

Premier League officials were locked in talks with the government on Thursday night to discuss whether this weekend's football can go ahead with the nation in mourning following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

This weekend's fixtures are expected to be postponed pending an announcement reportedly set to be made on Friday morning.

All of Friday's sporting programme was called off on Thursday night as a mark of respect, including day two of England's Test match against South Africa, the BMW PGA golf Championship at Wentworth and all racing, the Queen's favourite sport.

Friday's EFL fixtures — Burnley v Norwich in the Championship and Tranmere v Stockport in League Two — have also been postponed.