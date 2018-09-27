How Real Madrid got affected by the curse of the Best

news

Real Madrid don't feel good when it comes to The Best awards ceremony.

In contrast to the benefits of recognising the fine work of their players, they have suffered three defeats in the matches coming immediately after the ceremony in each of the past three seasons.

The first ceremony was followed by a game against Sevilla six days afterwards and, like this year, it did not go well.A Sergio Ramos own goal and another from Stevan Jovetic in the final minutes cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty, the man who won the top honour at that year's ceremony.

On October 23, 2017, history repeated itself in almost the exact same fashion.Ronaldo again scooped The Best award and it was followed up with defeat six days later in LaLiga Santander action on the road.

The opponent was different, as it was Girona on that occasion, but the coach was the same man who inflicted defeat this year, Pablo Machin.Both the performance and result echoed the previous year's loss at Sevilla because, despite Isco putting Los Blancos ahead, the home side fought back to win thanks to goals from Cristhian Stuani and Portu.

With fewer days to recover from their jaunt to London for the awards this year in comparison with previous years, Real Madrid have failed to reverse the curse of The Best.

This time they were resoundingly beaten by Sevilla and Machin, losing 3-0.

After the game, Julen Lopetegui refused to hide behind the event and blame that for his team's poor performance, although results do seem to suggest that could be the case.

That is perhaps best evidenced when you look at the results before The Best, with all pre-ceremony matches in the past three seasons ending in victories.

