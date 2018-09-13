How the Black Stars broke Kofi Annan’s heart in 2010

news

Kofi Annan was a guest to the 2010 FIFA World Cup final and he would have enjoyed it better had Ghana secured a place in the grand finale.

It was the former U.N Secretary’s wish to watch an African country in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“Yes, I am a football fan. I love the game and I played it as a young man up to and through my university years. I played on the right wing because I was a sprinter.

“But now I only sit in the armchair and follow it. I will be going to the Final, hopefully to see an African team play in it” the illustrious son of the land said prior to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

His hopes would have gone higher after his native Ghana made a giant step into the quarter finals, dominating Uruguay in their clash.

Ghana were on the brink of securing a place in the semi-finals when Luis Suarez’s hand stopped Dominic Adiyeah’s ball from entering the net in the late minutes of extra time, but Asamoah Gyan wasted the resultant spot kick.

Uruguay subsequently defeated the Black Stars in the resultant penalty shootout.

Ghana got the backing of the entire African continent and the support would have reached another level had the Black Stars qualified for the final.

The Black Stars would have done the unimaginable by reaching the final on African soil.

Kofi Annan in the end watch Spain and Netherlands play in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, instead of an African side, which was his wish.

It would have probably been Ghana, the best performance by an African outfit in that World Cup.