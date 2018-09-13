Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

How the Black Stars broke Kofi Annan’s heart in 2010


How the Black Stars broke Kofi Annan’s heart in 2010

It was Kofi Annan’s dream of seeing an African nation play in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How the Black Stars broke Kofi Annan’s heart in 2010 play

How the Black Stars broke Kofi Annan’s heart in 2010

Kofi Annan was a guest to the 2010 FIFA World Cup final and he would have enjoyed it better had Ghana secured a place in the grand finale.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

It was the former U.N Secretary’s wish to watch an African country in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Yes, I am a football fan. I love the game and I played it as a young man up to and through my university years. I played on the right wing because I was a sprinter.

“But now I only sit in the armchair and follow it. I will be going to the Final, hopefully to see an African team play in it” the illustrious son of the land said prior to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

His hopes would have gone higher after his native Ghana made a giant step into the quarter finals, dominating Uruguay in their clash.

Ghana were on the brink of securing a place in the semi-finals when Luis Suarez’s hand stopped Dominic Adiyeah’s ball from entering the net in the late minutes of extra time, but Asamoah Gyan wasted the resultant spot kick.

Uruguay subsequently defeated the Black Stars in the resultant penalty shootout.

Ghana got the backing of the entire African continent and the support would have reached another level had the Black Stars qualified for the final.

The Black Stars would have done the unimaginable by reaching the final on African soil.

Kofi Annan in the end watch Spain and Netherlands play in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, instead of an African side, which was his wish.

It would have probably been Ghana, the best performance by an African outfit in that World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Kotoko have changed 14 coaches in the past 10 years, here is the list Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 14 coaches in the past 10 years, here is the list
Sad News: South Africa Club owner shot dead Sad News South Africa Club owner shot dead
Football: PSG hoping Jordan deal will help meet Financial Fair Play demands Football PSG hoping Jordan deal will help meet Financial Fair Play demands
Football: Serie A club Chievo deducted three points, fined for false accounting Football Serie A club Chievo deducted three points, fined for false accounting
Football: Former French club presidents convicted in match-rigging case Football Former French club presidents convicted in match-rigging case
Football: Russia's Cheryshev cleared of wrongdoing by anti-doping agency Football Russia's Cheryshev cleared of wrongdoing by anti-doping agency

Recommended Videos

UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0
Sports News: Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money Sports News Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money
Video: Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana



Top Articles

1 Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Starsbullet
2 Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana secure final berth after...bullet
3 Abdul Karim Migima 1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is deadbullet
4 Liberia 1-2 Nigeria George Weah ‘plays football’ with Liberia economybullet
5 Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana face Ivory Coast in...bullet
6 Ghana Football Ex-Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, Dr. Kofi Amoah to...bullet
7 Ghana Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over...bullet
8 Today In History Kotoko hammer Kampala City Council 6-0bullet
9 In Kenya Four Black Stars players to face sanctions for...bullet
10 Confirmed CAF/FIFA delegation finally announces...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
2 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

A Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick on diplay in New York City
Football Nike took 'risk' with Kaepernick campaign, says Jordan Brand chief
Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov, shown here during a July court appearance, has been hospitalised, with his girlfriend saying she was "not ruling out... outside interference"
Football Pussy Riot says activist hospitalised, 'poisoned'
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has overseen a transformation in the club's fortunes on and off the field
Football Man City break ?500 million income barrier
Kylian Mbappe was sent off in PSG's win at Nimes two weeks ago after reacting to a challenge by Teji Savanier
Football Mbappe starts ban as PSG warm up for trip to Liverpool
X
Advertisement