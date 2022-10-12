How to win big on SuperPicks predictor game

Don’t forget, it is completely FREE to play, and Predictor rounds are available on the platform weekly.

Here are some pro tips to win big on Predictor:

1. Predict 6 Scores

To successfully join a Predictor round, simply go to superpicks.com, tap the ‘Predictor’ icon (it looks like a soccer ball!) and enter what you think the scores will be for the 6 matches on offer. If you get the scores 100% correct, you stand the chance to win GHS 100,000!

Pro tip: You need to predict what you think the score will be at the end of 90 minutes. This includes all stoppage and injury time; however, extra time does not count for the Predictor game.

What if more than one person gets the scores 100% correct?

That’s where the tiebreaker question comes into play. After entering the scores for the 6 games, you will be asked to select what minute the first goal will be scored across the 6 games. If you think one of the games will have an early goal, then input a low-minute number. If you think all the games are going to get off to a slow start, then input a higher minute number.

In the case where more than one person gets all the scores 100% correct, the person with the closest tiebreaker answer will be awarded the GHS 100,000.

Another tip: If you are short on time, make use of the Quick Picks feature. This will automatically select 6 match scores for you. The Quick Picks features considers probabilities but also combine an element of randomness.

Pulse Ghana

2. Accumulate Points

In a contest where no one gets all 6 match scores 100% correct, there will be a consolation prize of GHS 5,000 up for grabs. This prize will be awarded to the user who got the most accurate score predictions in the contest.

How do you tell who has the most accurate score predictions?

There is a point scoring system available to measure how accurate a score prediction is. The person who accumulates the points in a contest will be awarded GHS 5,000.

Exact score predicted - 5

Only correct match outcome - 2

Incorrect match outcome - 0

What if there is a tie for the most points scored in the round?

The GHS 5,000 will be awarded to the user who got the closest answer to the tiebreaker question.

3. Win Cash Prizes

When the final whistle goes and the final match of the round is complete, visit the Predictor leaderboard to see how many points you have accumulated, and which position you finished in.

If you won the GHS 100,000 jackpot or the GHS 5,000 consolation prize - The SuperPicks team will reach out to you using the phone number you provided during registration. After verifying your information, your winnings will be sent to you.

Pro tip: The maximum number of points that can be scored in a contest is 30 points. This is calculated by 5 points x 6 matches. Don’t get disheartened if results aren’t going your way. In the past, some people have won rounds with as little as 19 points. Play every week to increase your chances of winning.

How do I register for SuperPicks & gain access to Predictor?

While you can access SuperPicks via web, you can download the Android SuperPicks app directly from the Download App Page. Once you’re on Superpicks:

Tap ‘Join’

Enter your mobile number, a strong password and a few more details

Tick the appropriate check boxes (once you’ve read them)

Tap ‘Submit’

You’ll receive an OTP (one-time password) to verify your mobile number. Enter it, and let the games begin!