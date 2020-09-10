How well do you know Ghana’s 2006 FIFA World Cup participation? Take this quiz to find out
This quiz will test your knowledge on Ghana’s participation in its first ever FIFA World Cup in Germany.
Who was the coach of the black Stars team that participated in the 2006 FIFA World?
Milovan Rajevac
Claude Le Roy
Ratomir Dujkovic
Goran Stevanovic
Ratomir Dujkovic Next question
Who scored Ghana’s first goal in the 2006 FIFA World Cup?
Stephen Appiah
Asamoah Gyan
Sulley Muntari
Haminu Dramani
Asamoah Gyan Next question
Ghana was the same group with all these countries in the 2006 FIFA World Cup except?
Germany
Italy
USA
Czech Republic
Germany Next question
Which defender committed the blunder that resulted in Ghana’s second goal in their opening game of the 2006 FIFA World Cup?
Issah Ahmed
Samuel Osei kuffour
Addo Quaye Pappoe
John Mensah
Samuel Osei kuffour Next question
Ghana was eliminated from the 2006 FIFA World Cup in which stage?
Group stage
Round of 16
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Round of 16 Next question
Who was the captain of the Black Stars during the 2006 FIFA World Cup?
John Mensah
Asamoah Gyan
Michael Essien
Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah Next question
Who was the chairman of the Black Stars management committee during Germany 2006?
Fred Pappoe
Fred Crentsil
George Afriyie
Kwesi Nyantakyi
Fred Pappoe Next question
Ronaldo scored against Ghana in the 2006 Mundial to become the all-time top scorer by surpassing which player's record?
Gerd Muller
Pele
Just Fontaine
Maradona
Gerd Muller Next question
Who was the GFA President during Ghana’s first FIFA World Cup?
Dr. Nyaho Tamaklo
Kwesi Nyantakyi
Alhaji Jawula
Awuah Nyamekye
Kwesi Nyantakyi Next question
Which Ghanaian player scored the fastest goal in the 2006 FIFA World?
Stephen Appiah
Sulley Muntari
Asamoah Gyan
Haminu Dramani
Asamoah Gyan Next question
Share your score:
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh