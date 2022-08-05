How will the new Premier League promoted sides perform this year?

In the last ten seasons, for example, only 15 teams out of the 30 promoted teams have survived, including the 2016/2017 season, which saw all three promoted teams stay up.

This season, Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest will aim to achieve a similar feat, but what are their chances?

Fulham

Fulham have gone down the last two times they got promoted, but they will aim to buck that trend. The Cottagers are seen as too good for the Championship and not good enough to stay in the Premier League after suffering relegation in the last two seasons.

Fulham secured their third promotion in five years after finishing as Champions in the Championship last season but will hope to survive this time. They have made a couple of signings to help them in their quest, although they have also lost one of their talented players in Fabio Carvalho.

Pulse Nigeria

One player to look out for in Fulham's squad is Aleksandar Mitrovic, who broke the Championship record last year with 43 goals. However, in his previous spell in the Premier League, he struggled, scoring just three goals. He will aim to do better as Fulham's chance of survival will rest mainly on his boot.

It also remains to be seen if new signings like Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Manor Solomon, and Kevin Mbabu will help them in their quest. One area that could cost Fulham is their defence, with only Tosin Adarabioyo, the only recognisable player in their defence.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are back in the Premier League after two seasons. The Cherries, managed by Scott Parker, finished second behind Fulham in the Championship last season. While the former Chelsea midfielder has made them exciting to watch, Bournemouth face a difficult challenge to stay in the Premier League this season. They are one of the favourites to go down, no thanks to their poor activity in the transfer market.

Pulse Nigeria

Also, their early run of fixtures is the most difficult amongst the newly promoted sides. The Cherries face Aston Villa (home), Man City (away), Arsenal (home), Liverpool (away), and Wolves (home) in their first five games. These are not easy fixtures on paper, and considering a good start is necessary for survival, Bournemouth may go down immediately.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have signed more players than any other club, but if that will be enough to keep them up, it remains to be seen. The Tricky Trees secured promotion after beating Huddersfield in the playoff final, and they have made many additions to their squad ahead of life in the topflight.

Taiwo Awoniyi arrived from Union Berlin for a club-record fee, while Jesse Lingard also joined from Manchester United on a free transfer. They also signed Dean Henderson and Neco Williams from Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively.

Pulse Nigeria

Forest were one of the exciting teams to watch in the Championship last season, but the quality in the Premier League may be too much for Steve Cooper's men to survive.