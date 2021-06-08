Akufo-Addo intervenes in calls for Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality to Ghana

The 20-year-old’s arrival in Ghana has sparked talks of a nationality switch and it may not be far-fetched, considering his love for the West African country.

The winger has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

Pulse Ghana

He has already played three times for England, however, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in 2022.

On Monday, the Chelsea youngster and his team paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, the President revealed that he has asked the Sports Minister to explore all possibilities of getting Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality to Ghana.

“On Monday, 7th June 2021, Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House, the seat of our nation's presidency,” Akufo-Addo posted.

“Amongst others, I urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality, and play for the Black Stars.”

Meanwhile, the Chelsea star has been enjoying his time in Ghana and has been honoured by some Chelsea supporters in the country.

Over the weekend, he was presented with a traditional Ghanaian stool with an Adinkra symbol visibly designed on it at a short ceremony was organised by the Chelsea Supporters Club of Ghana.