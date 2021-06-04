RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hudson-Odoi scores hat-trick in exciting 5-a-side match against King Promise

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi was at his skillful best when he participated in a five-a-side exhibition match against a team led by singer King Promise.

Hudson-Odoi scores hat-trick in exciting 5-a-side match against King Promise
Hudson-Odoi scores hat-trick in exciting 5-a-side match against King Promise Pulse Ghana

The game was played at the Queensland Astro Turf in Sakumono in Accra on Thursday evening and was witnessed by thousands of fans.

Recommended articles

Hudson-Odoi entertained the fans with his sensation football skills, before capping it all with an amazing hat-trick.

Although singer King Promise failed to score, he assisted one of the goals as his side lost narrowly by six goals to seven (6-7).

Hudson-Odoi was born in England but has Ghanaian roots, due to the fact that both of his parents are from Ghana.

The 20-year-old arrived in Ghana on Wednesday for holidays after helping Chelsea to be crowned Champions League winners.

The winger’s arrival in Ghana has sparked talks of a nationality switch and it may not be far-fetched, considering his love for the West African country.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

A Ghanaian lady caused my downfall – Kingsley Sarfo

A Ghanaian lady from Bantama caused my downfall – Kingsley Sarfo

Ghana tops list of African countries with most UEFA Champions League winners

Ghana tops list of African countries with most UEFA Champions League winners

Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory

Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory

Watch: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi spotted with King Promise in Ghana after Champions League victory

Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi spotted with King Promise in Ghana after Champions League victory