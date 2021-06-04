Hudson-Odoi scores hat-trick in exciting 5-a-side match against King Promise

The game was played at the Queensland Astro Turf in Sakumono in Accra on Thursday evening and was witnessed by thousands of fans.
Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi was at his skillful best when he participated in a five-a-side exhibition match against a team led by singer King Promise.
The game was played at the Queensland Astro Turf in Sakumono in Accra on Thursday evening and was witnessed by thousands of fans.
Hudson-Odoi entertained the fans with his sensation football skills, before capping it all with an amazing hat-trick.
Although singer King Promise failed to score, he assisted one of the goals as his side lost narrowly by six goals to seven (6-7).
Hudson-Odoi was born in England but has Ghanaian roots, due to the fact that both of his parents are from Ghana.
The 20-year-old arrived in Ghana on Wednesday for holidays after helping Chelsea to be crowned Champions League winners.
The winger’s arrival in Ghana has sparked talks of a nationality switch and it may not be far-fetched, considering his love for the West African country.
