Hudson-Odoi scores hat-trick in exciting 5-a-side match against King Promise

Hudson-Odoi entertained the fans with his sensation football skills, before capping it all with an amazing hat-trick.

Although singer King Promise failed to score, he assisted one of the goals as his side lost narrowly by six goals to seven (6-7).

Hudson-Odoi was born in England but has Ghanaian roots, due to the fact that both of his parents are from Ghana.

The 20-year-old arrived in Ghana on Wednesday for holidays after helping Chelsea to be crowned Champions League winners.