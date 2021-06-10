RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hudson-Odoi to invest in infrastructure to help Ghanaian youth who aspire to be footballers

Emmanuel Ayamga

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has indicated his readiness to collaborate with the government of Ghana to provide sports infrastructure for the youth in the country.

The 20-year-old is currently in Ghana for the summer holidays after helping the Blues to be crowned Champions League winners.

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

The winger visited President Nana Akufo-Addo earlier in the week at the Jubilee House, where the possibility of a nationality switch was discussed.

On Tuesday, he also met with Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku.

The England-based footballer expressed his delight at returning “home” and indicated his readiness to give back to his motherland.

According to Joy Sports, Hudson-Odoi revealed plans to partner with the government to provide sports infrastructure that will benefit Ghanaian youth that aspire to be professional footballers.

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister welcomed the idea and said the government will support this cause in every way it can.

Mr. Ussif reiterated the fact that Ghana was always open to accepting the Chelsea star, should he decided to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.

Hudson-Odoi’s arrival in Ghana has sparked talks of a nationality switch and it may not be far-fetched, considering his love for the West African country.

He has already played three times for England, however, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in 2022.

