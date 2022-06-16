'Humble' Sadio Mane plays football on muddy pitch in his hometown

Despite his status as one of the most celebrated footballers across the globe, the winger is usually unperturbed about returning to his roots.

For a man who comes from a modest background, Mane shares a strong connection with the people of his hometown.

The 30-year-old hails from Bambali, a small village in the Sédhiou region of southern Senegal, and has often given back to society.

In 2020, during the Coronavirus pandemic, Mane donated 30 million FCFA (almost 45,000 euros) to help fight the pandemic in his home country of Senegal.

He made the donation to Senegal’s national committee fighting against the fast-spreading disease, saying he was moved to make a donation "when he saw the evolution of the situation.”

Also, Senegal is set to have a stadium named after the Liverpool star after helping his country to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was disclosed by the Mayor of Sedhiou, Abdoulaye Diop, who confirmed in February that the stadium in the south-western city will be named after Mane.

The Lions of Teranga won their first-ever AFCON title after beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

Mane was the hero, as he scored the winning penalty in the shootout to make amends for his earlier miss during the game.