Barcelona suffered a 2-0 away defeat against Sevilla in their first leg semi-finals Copa Del Rey clash on Wednesday.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was thrown into the game after just one training session with Barcelona and he spent 63 minutes against Sevilla.

Goals from Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder enabled Sevilla to cruise to a 2-0 win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Pablo Sarabia fired the opener from Quincy Promes' cross to put the Los Rojiblancos in the driving seat.

And Wissam Ben Yedder slid in at the back post following Ever Banega's deflected shot to double their lead.

Boateng, 31 has expressed his feelings following Barca’s defeat on his debut.

“My debut was a special feeling but I'm angry and sad for the result," Boateng told reporters.

Boateng's game stats below;

0 Goal 0 Assist 0 Shot on target 20 touches 1 Dispossessed 1 Foul 0 Accurate long ball