The former first choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars hasn't earned a call up into the national team since 2017.

His absence has allegedly been attributed to his fear of juju and ill treatment meted out to him by the technical team of the Black Stars.

Contrary to former Ghana attacking midfielder Odartey Lamptey's revelation that Kwarasey has regretted opting to play for the Black Stars, he has said that he is ever ready to represent the four times champions of Africa again.

“If I’m fit, I will always do that. If I play or not doesn’t matter. For me, as long you make a decision that you think is best for the team. And of course, if I’m the one chosen to play, prepare me for the game so I can have the best possible preparations to have a good performance for our team,” he said.

“That is not true at all. I’m really happy and grateful that I have been allowed to represent Ghana. I love wearing that jersey and, for me, that was the only thing I have ever wanted in terms of national team football,” he said.

“I wish we could have accomplished more, of course, and that I could have been part of that,” he said.

Kwarasey was member of Ghana’s 2012 and 2013 AFCON. He also featured in one game at the 2014 World Cup.