Medeama SC completed the signing of Amed Toure on a two-year deal after a poor start to the Ghana Premier League.

The 33-year-old striker has been without a club after ending his short spell at Guinean top-flight league side AS Kaloum in December 2020.

The Ivorian who naturalised for Burkina Faso has played most of his club football in Ghana, having had three stints with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and also had spells at Bechem United and Kessben FC (now Medeama).

Toure has said that he is elated to return to a place he calls his home.

"I am extremely happy to return to a place I call home – Ghana again and I look forward to my time in Tarkwa," The Burkinabe international medeamasc.com.

"Medeama is a fast-growing brand and I have been impressed with the project they are embarking on.

He added, "I want to be part history and so will contribute m quota to the success of the team."

"The love and warmth shown me since arriving has been phenomenal and hope we can make the fans happy. Its great to be among a fantastic group of players and we’ll continue to fight for this great club."

Toure will have to wait a little longer to start his Medeama career as the second transfer window opens next month.

He is hugely regarded as the man to help turn things around in the final third after the club huffed and puffed since the start of the 2020-21 season.