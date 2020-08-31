Coronavirus which first broke out in China at the latter part of 2019 and spread to the rest of the world in 2020 has killed over 800,000.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey tops Ghanaian ranking in FIFA 21 as the Ayews miss out on top five

Several businesses have collapsed and the football fraternity has also suffered since most leagues were suspended and others cancelled.

Jordan Ayew who plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League says he has been adhering to all the COVID-19 safety protocols, so he is not afraid of contracting the disease.

“I am not afraid of contracting the virus and for me, it’s a difficult time for the world. For some people, its negative, for others it’s positive,” Jordan said in an interview with Ghanaian media as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com

“For some people it doesn’t really change much so to play in this situation, we get tested every two days or every three days so they are keeping us safe.”

They are looking after us so there’s no problem. There’s no reason why I should be scared or other people should be scared,” he added.

Jordan is preparing with Crystal Palace for the new season, expected to start next month.