Lomotey who plies his trade in the French Ligue II for Amiens was one of the best performing Ghanaian players abroad and earned a call-up to the Black Stars for Ghana’s doubleheader against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.

The former Dreams FC midfielder has been key for the side alongside fellow countryman Nicholas Opoku in the ongoing season.

Amiens after 17 games played this season are placed 10th on the league table with 23 points.

However, Emmanuel Lomotey believes he has not had a good start to the season because he could do better.

“I don’t think my start to the season has been great, I’m not happy with my performance at the moment. I know I can do better and I am working for it.”, he told Gazette Sports.

“I think Amiens should be higher, we are not happy with our ranking because we are capable and we have to do better. We should fight with the top teams. We are not satisfied with this position.”

The former Dreams FC player also stated he feels more comfortable playing as a midfielder but can also sacrifice to shift from his comfort zone if the need arises.

“I really feel more comfortable in the middle. I’m better as a midfielder, I really feel comfortable there. I can play defense also because sometimes you have to sacrifice yourself for the club. But I really feel more comfortable in the middle.”

On 30 August 2017, Lomotey moved abroad after agreeing to a one-year loan deal with Segunda División B side Extremadura UD. Initially assigned to the reserves in Tercera División, he started to feature regularly for the first team from March 2018.

On 30 June 2018, Córdoba CF announced that Lomotey signed a three-year contract with the club, being initially assigned to the B-side also in the third division. On 18 July, however, he was bought outright by Extremadura and was immediately loaned to Villarreal CF with a buyout clause.

In August 2020, Emmanuel moved to Amiens SC in Ligue 2 on a four-year deal.