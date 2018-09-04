Pulse.com.gh logo
I am not worried by Black Stars snub- Felix Annan


Felix Annan who is the most inform local based goalkeeper was overlooked by James Kwesi Appiah.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is not disturbed by his exclusion from the 21-man squad for Ghana’s clash against Kenya.

The Black Stars will take on Kenya on Saturday 8th September in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

James Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of the Black Stars didn’t extend invitation to any local player when he handed call-ups to 21 players for the tie.

Felix Annan has proved his mettle lately on the local scene- He kept two clean sheets as Asante Kotoko defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 4-0 on aggregate in a two legged friendlies.

Despite, still waiting for a place in Kwesi Appiah’s team, Annan is not disturbed for not being included in the Black Stars team for the Kenya tie.

“I am not worried for not getting a call-up to the Black Stars for Ghana’s clash against Kenya.

“I believe at the right time, I will be given an invitation to play for the team, so I will continue to work hard,” Felix Annan told Ghana Crusader Online Radio.

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) has been on recess since June due to the expose’ by multiple award winning journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Ghana football dubbed ‘Number 12’.

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been dissolved and a Normalisation Committee is set to replace it for the day to day administration of football in the country.

