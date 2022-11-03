I aspire to coach Real Madrid or Barcelona one day – Don Bortey shares dream

Speaking in an interview on his recent appointment as a development coach of Hearts of Oak, Don Bortey said this is just the beginning of greater things he expects.

"That's not where I'm targeting, although we start from somewhere. But for me, my target is to coach Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Juventus. I said this thing on radio some time ago, and today I'm saying it on TV. Even then, I wasn't a coach. I said I'll coach Barcelona when I become a coach. Ghanaians lashed out at me me, saying I can't. Maybe it looks huge in the eyes of humans, but it's not huge in God's eyes," he said in an interview with Onua TV.

Pulse Ghana

The former Black Stars player continued by explaining he would achieve his wild dream of the big teams in Europe.

"Because the ones who are coaching these teams were players like Don Boartey, and now they are coaching. So if Don Boartey says he will be a coach, why not support me with prayers rather than criticising that I can't do it? I know that with what I'm saying, I'm not going to give up. That is why they call me the humble Lion. I'm strong."