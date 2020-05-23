Sarpong explained that the player whose identity remains unknown came to him and asked for money.

According to him, he bought the herb which is still illegal for the player because he knew the player's importance to his team and he emerged the man of the match in a crucial game against Accra Hearts of Oak.

Great Olympics, in the end, defeated their more fancied opponents in the game and the player he whose name remains anonymous was the star man of the game

"Personally a player came to me asking for my approval to smoke weed before he plays a game, I bought it for him, knowing what he can offer. He did very well, won the MOTM and we (Great Olympics) beat Hearts of Oak 2-1," he told Sikka FM.

The use of Marijuana remains illegal in Ghana and footballers are expected to desists from taking drug enhancing performance products before games.