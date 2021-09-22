RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I can solve Ghana’s goal-scoring problem – Daniel Lomotey

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Young Ghanaian striker Daniel Lomotey believes he has what it takes to solve the Black Stars’ goal-scoring problem.

I can solve Ghana’s goal-scoring problem – Daniel Lomotey
I can solve Ghana’s goal-scoring problem – Daniel Lomotey

The 22-year-old currently plays for Algerian giants ES Setif and scored on his debut for the club last month.

Recommended articles

Lomotey has also risen through the ranks at international level, playing and excelling for Ghana’s U20 team, the Black Satellites.

Despite still waiting for his first Black Stars call-up, the former WAFA forward believes he can solve the country’s goal-scoring problem.

Daniel Lomotey
Daniel Lomotey Pulse Ghana

"I can rescue Ghana’s goal-scoring problem, I’m born to score and that’s what I’m blessed with,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“My goal-scoring record is there to show. I scored four goals in a single game in the Ghana Premier League. I scored the 400th goal in Ghana’s football history. At age 16 I scored four goals in Ghana’s football history and I have scored against Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.”

The Black Stars have struggled to score goals in the absence of Asamoah Gyan, who is the country’s all-time top-scorer with 51 goals.

In Gyan’s absence, Jordan Ayew has been Ghana’s first-choice striker, although the Crystal Palace forward hasn’t been clinical enough.

5 Facts That Affected the Black Stars Match against Benin.🤦🏽‍♀️

Ghana has found the net just two times in their last four matches, including friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket

Godfred Yeboah collage

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played together for the first time in midweek but PSG were held by Club Brugge in the Champions League Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

‘Humble’ Ronaldo goes back to check on steward after mistakenly hitting her with a shot

‘Humble’ Ronaldo goes back to check on steward after mistakenly hitting her with a shot