Former Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura resigned as coach of Serie A strugglers Chievo after just four games following Sunday's 2-2 draw against Bologna.

It was the first point for Ventura after three defeats as the side from Verona broke out of negative territory to sit on zero points after 12 games, having being deducted three points for false accounting.

Ventura -- who replaced Lorenzo D'Anna a month ago -- informed the players of his decision after the match, saying he did not believe he could save them from relegation.

"It was a bolt from the blue," Chievo director of sport Giancarlo Romarione told Sky Sport Italia, "but I can say that the resignation is not official."

"We have to wait for Ventura and the president to talk.

"We now have to take a little time and wait for cool heads to analyse the situation along with those thoughts that came out in the heat of the moment.

"We have not changed our minds on Ventura, we still feel the same as a month ago when we hired him."

Chievo had led at half-time at their Bentegodi Stadium in Verona.

Riccardo Meggiorini's penalty on 20 minutes cancelled out Federico Santander's three-minute opener for Bologna before Joel Obi tapped in just before the break.

But a Riccardo Orsolini header after 56 minutes rescued a point for Bologna.

Ventura had been bidding to redeem his tarnished reputation after the disgrace of failing to lead the Azzurri to the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

The veteran manager has a long coaching career at club level in Italy with spells at including Torino, Napoli, Sampdoria, Udinese and Hellas Verona.