Don Bortey started his career with Ghapoha Readers, before crossing carpets to Hearts of Oak, where he became a cult hero in the 2000s.

He won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.

He was also joint top-scorer in the league in 2003 after netting 18 goals, and was part of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Don Bortey officially retires; announces plans to become a coach

However, he had limited opportunities with the national team, making just seven appearances for the Black Stars.

And the 37-year-old believes he could have helped Ghana to many trophies had he been forded the opportunity.

“I am a prophet but people didn’t believe me,” Don Bortey said in an interview with Accra-based Onua FM.

“God brought me here on earth to win trophies for Ghana. Whatever, I say I would do, I make sure it’s done, in one of the matches that I played.

“I predicted I would score four goals and it came to pass. It is not easy to score four goals in one game,” he added.