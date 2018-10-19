I deserve some respect from Ghanaians: Gyan

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Asamoah Gyan has poured out his frustration that he is not getting the sort of respect he deserves from Ghanaians as the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars.

Gyan explained that he has done so much for Ghanaian football but a lot of people look down on him.

Some Ghanaian have criticized Asamoah Gyan that the former Sunderland attacker passed his prime, hence should have no business doing with the Black Stars.

Gyan who has registered 51 goals in 105 appearances for the senior national football team of Ghana believes he is being disrespected by a section of the Ghanaian populace.

“I deserve some respect for what I have done for the national team. Any player outside who has my kind of record will be held shoulder high but I don’t get that treatment here in Ghana and it’s sad,” Gyan told Zylofon FM.

Gyan has featured in every AFCON for Ghana since 2008.