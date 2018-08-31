news

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan says his role as the leader of the playing body of the Black Stars was by merit and he didn’t lobby his way there.

Some people including Prince Tagoe have been critical of the leadership qualities of Asamoah Gyan, but the former Sunderland striker says his capabilities influenced the management of the Black Stars to select him as the skipper of the senior male national football team of Ghana and not because he forced his way there.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

“I want him (Prince Tagoe) to understand that I never forced anyone to name me the captain of the Black Stars,” he told Angel FM.

“I didn’t go to anyone, they decided to name me the captain in their own will.

“I believe they saw my capabilities and decided to name me as the Black Stars captain.

The Kayserispor forward qualified and captained Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and also led the team to reach the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon/Equatorial Guinea.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

It has been reported that the Asamoah Gyan will call time on national team football, after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations