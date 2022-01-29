Kudus made the rebuttal through a post on his official Twitter and Facebook page.

"On my path to recovery, It’s very disheartening with all the aspersions & allegations with inaccurate comments about my national teammates citing me from various media & blogging handles. It’s highly unfortunate but all these comments are the direct opposite of what I stand for.

I will like to use this medium to distance myself from all unfounded comments & information citing me. I humbly call on Ghanaians to please disregard & treat it with all the contempt it deserves," he said.

The Ajax midfielder did not participate at the recent AFCON due to injury.

Some reports have suggested that some Black Stars players were planning to quit the national team due to juju.

But Kudus has disclaimed such news noting that "aspersions and allegations" are inaccurate.

He added, "As part of the official squad, I am to blame as my teammates. But I believe in Ghana, Ghana runs through my veins. We are immersed in talent and with or without me Black Stars will come back stronger & shine again.

“#KudusDream is unfazed & remains resolute in championing the course of my roots Ghana as well AFC Ajax."