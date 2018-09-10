I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John Paintsil

news

John Paintsil has denied owing his ex-Black Stars teammate Derek Boateng a debt of $20,000.

Boateng has filled a writ against the former Fulham defender in his quest to retrieve an alleged amount of $20,000 borrowed from him during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

READ MORE: Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeat

It is explained the writ was filled in May this year, but all attempt to serve John Paintsil by the court have proved futile.

John Paintsil has rejected the allegation by his former Black Stars teammate, saying doesn’t owe him a penny.

“All I can say is that I don’t owe Derek.”

“I don’t owe him a penny, but since the matter is now in court I will less talk about and leave it to the judiciary to decide whether I owe him or not,” he added.

John Paintsil and Derek Boateng have been close friends since their days at Liberty Professionals.

READ MORE: La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid

They both represented the Black Satellites in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2001 and they also featured for Ghana in the FIFA World Cup in 2010.