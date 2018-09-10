Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John Paintsil


Black Stars I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John Paintsil

The former Black Stars defender says he doesn’t owe Derek Boateng any money as claimed by the latter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John Paintsil play I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John Paintsil

John Paintsil has denied owing his ex-Black Stars teammate Derek Boateng a debt of $20,000.

Boateng has filled a writ against the former Fulham defender in his quest to retrieve an alleged amount of $20,000 borrowed from him during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

READ MORE: Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeat

It is explained the writ was filled in May this year, but all attempt to serve John Paintsil by the court have proved futile.

John Paintsil has rejected the allegation by his former Black Stars teammate, saying doesn’t owe him a penny.

“All I can say is that I don’t owe Derek.”

“I don’t owe him a penny, but since the matter is now in court I will less talk about and leave it to the judiciary to decide whether I owe him or not,” he added.

John Paintsil and Derek Boateng have been close friends since their days at Liberty Professionals.

READ MORE: La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid

They both represented the Black Satellites in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2001 and they also featured for Ghana in the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana: Black Stars threw away national pride Ghana Black Stars threw away national pride
Prolific Strikers: 5 best attackers in the world currently Prolific Strikers 5 best attackers in the world currently
Football: Southgate expects Alli to be fit in time for Liverpool clash Football Southgate expects Alli to be fit in time for Liverpool clash
Living Legends: XI footballers who retired from internationals in 2018 Living Legends XI footballers who retired from internationals in 2018
Football: Liga match in America - players to decide Football Liga match in America - players to decide
Football: Romania skipper Chiriches undergoes knee surgery Football Romania skipper Chiriches undergoes knee surgery

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana
Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Alexis Sanchez: Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute Alexis Sanchez Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute



Top Articles

1 Bad Coaching Is Kwesi Appiah the right coach for the Black Stars?bullet
2 Ghana Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debtbullet
3 Throwback Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeatbullet
4 Real Madrid Connection Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA...bullet
5 Video Watch the goal that secured victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
6 Golden Clash Sogne Yacouba brace hands Kotoko 3-2 win over Ashgoldbullet
7 WAFU U17 Tournament Black Starlets beat Togo to advance to...bullet
8 Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers All weekend results in the...bullet
9 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano...bullet
10 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead...bullet

Football

No Ghanaian named in 55-player shortlist
FIFPRO No Ghanaian named in 55-player shortlist
Dimitri Payet and Marseille will play their next European home game behind closed doors
Football Marseille ordered by UEFA to play Europa League game behind closed doors
Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid after winning a third successive Champions League title
Football Zidane wants coaching return 'soon'
Former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent David Duckenfield was the match-day commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster
Football Hillsborough disaster police chief pleads not guilty
X
Advertisement