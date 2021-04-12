I don't make Black Stars selections for C.K Akonnor - Kurt Okraku

He said such assertions are baseless because Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor is a man on his own and there is no interference in his job.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has refuted allegations that he influences selections into the Black Stars.
Pulse Ghana
He said such assertions are baseless because Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor is a man on his own and there is no interference in his job.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, Mr. Okraku said there is a laid down procedure for invitations into the senior national team, therefore, he cannot influence the selections.
“Call-ups for all national teams go through processes and these people [Ghanaians] must understand. Gone were those days where one person will wake up one day and there is a call-up. It will never happen again.
“The coach and his team will work with the technical directorate to pick up a squad and if they are convinced about the squad, they need to convince the management of the team about the squad.
“Finally, there will always be a meeting, some I may attend or any other I pick to attend, and when there is a consensus, the squad is announced by the head trainer. This is a system that is administered everywhere in the world.”
He, however, added that; “If a coach wants a player, the player comes."
Invitations into the Black Stars controversy reared its ugly head in the last AFCON qualifiers in March when a section of the Ghanaian football fraternity questioned the invitation of Colchester player Kwame Poku.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh