I don’t speak to my father again because all he cares about is money – Denis Odoi

Evans Annang

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi has opened up about his frosty relationship with his Ghanaian dad.

He said he has not spoken to him in years due to his father’s insatiable demands for money.

In an interview on his Ghanaian origin and family life, the Club Brugge player said he grew up with a single parent.

“My father and I, we don’t talk anymore. I blame him for certain things, like when I became a professional footballer and made good money at Anderlecht and was annoyed with him because all he asked was, ‘Can I have money?’” he told The Times.

He also stated that his parents divorced when he was 12 years old.

"I come from divorced parents, something that happened when I was 12, so then, it makes it a bit harder."

Odoi, who is married to a psychologist named Katleen Thijs, now has his own family.

“Also, I have a family of my own. For my kids, to also tell them what part of my race that is. I look different from white people. I also have to tell them what that part is. For me, I can now show them what that part is. They look and they’ve watched the videos I’ve made here, and I guess…super excited.”

Former Black Stars right back, John Paintsil, recently praised Ghana's right back, Denis Odoi, for his recent exploits for the senior national team.

According to the retired star, Ghanaians could not have asked for a better right back than Odoi, stating that the Club Brugge defender had come to stabilise the back four of the national team.

''He is a good player; I knew him four years ago when he played for Fulham and I must say he is a good player with a good character.

''I am happy we have found a player like that because he is a great guy, a quality player and a good addition to the national team,'' Paintsil noted.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

