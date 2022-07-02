I don’t speak to my father again because all he cares about is money – Denis Odoi

In an interview on his Ghanaian origin and family life, the Club Brugge player said he grew up with a single parent.

“My father and I, we don’t talk anymore. I blame him for certain things, like when I became a professional footballer and made good money at Anderlecht and was annoyed with him because all he asked was, ‘Can I have money?’” he told The Times.

He also stated that his parents divorced when he was 12 years old.

"I come from divorced parents, something that happened when I was 12, so then, it makes it a bit harder."

Odoi, who is married to a psychologist named Katleen Thijs, now has his own family.

“Also, I have a family of my own. For my kids, to also tell them what part of my race that is. I look different from white people. I also have to tell them what that part is. For me, I can now show them what that part is. They look and they’ve watched the videos I’ve made here, and I guess…super excited.”

Pulse Ghana

Former Black Stars right back, John Paintsil, recently praised Ghana's right back, Denis Odoi, for his recent exploits for the senior national team.

According to the retired star, Ghanaians could not have asked for a better right back than Odoi, stating that the Club Brugge defender had come to stabilise the back four of the national team.

''He is a good player; I knew him four years ago when he played for Fulham and I must say he is a good player with a good character.