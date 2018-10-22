I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah Gyan

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he feels sad for former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi who is currently suspended from all football related activities.

Nyantakyi has been in the spotlight since he was captured in an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in June.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabian Prince to make £4 Billion takeover bid for Man United

The Wa All Stars owner was captured alongside 77 other Ghanaian football officials and referees who accepted ‘cash gifts’ ostensibly to compromise their positions.

Nyantakyi has since been suspended by FIFA, whiles also stepping down from his positions as GFA President, WAFU Zone B President, CAF 1 Vice President and FIFA Council Member.

Gyan believes Nyantakyi did a lot for Ghana football, and says he sympathises with the under fire football administrator.

“I felt very bad when I heard the case about Kwesi Nyantakyi," the Black Stars captain told told UTV.

"When I started my football from 2003, Kwesi Nyantakyi has been there for me and many other players.

"He has risen from the scratch to become CAF 1st vice president and a FIFA Executive Council Member and has helped the development of football in the country despite his lapses.

READ ALSO: Boateng, Dwamena benched for Real Madrid clash

"I was thinking about the difficulties he will go through.

"He has lost everything at CAF, FIFA and GFA in a week but at the end of the day, what has happened has happened. I will pay him a visit before I go back to Turkey.”

Nyantakyi’s was initially handed a 90-day ban by FIFA, but it has since been extended by 45 more days.