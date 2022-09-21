I had no idea I was going to get a Spain call-up – Nico Williams

Speaking to the press ahead of his intended debut, Nico said he had no idea he was in the pre-list.

“I’m very happy to be here, I found out when the call came out.”

“I had no idea that I was in the pre-list, it has been a joy for my whole family and I am going to perform here.”

“My parents and my whole family are proud of me and now we have to continue.”

“My feet on the ground, I want to work, for the coach to see me. I thank him for this opportunity and I’m going to give my best on the pitch”.

His call-up coincides with that of his senior brother Inaki, who recently switched national from Spain to Ghana and has also been invited for the Black Stars’ upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Speaking on Nico’s inclusion in his team, Enrique said he didn’t invite the 20-year-old to prevent him from playing for Ghana.

He explained that the Athletic Bilbao winger has been playing well at club level and has been on the radar of Spain’s technical team for some time.

“I’m not doing this to stop him from going with Ghana; he’s young and a very interesting player,” Enrique is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“He’s playing more often with Athletic now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time.

“I reckon the family will be delighted: imagine the party if they both go to the World Cup. And they reach the final, well, that would be the absolute business.”